Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer.

Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special.

Trae Shelton read Psalm 56: 12-15.

Kendra Shelton led us in a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 26:41, “The Battle of the Spirit and the Flesh.”

Delmar is doing better after his fall.

We took a little trip to Windsor, MO last week.

We have taken a few short drives to see the Fall colors.

The weather has played havoc with several events, causing cancellations for some.

Until next week, remember that our journey is from dust to Glory.