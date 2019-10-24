Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with a welcome by Brother Dwain Moore then prayer.

Then we sang hymns.

Cinita Brown gave a beautiful presentation of the history of Walnut Grove Church.

Jim Hannaford quoted the entire book of Philippians and was accompanied by his wife, Shelly (Brummet) Hannaford.

Brother Raymond Haden brought a message from 2 Peter 1:1-11,Matthew 26:31, Luke 17:32, “Remember.”

We then had a wonderful lunch.

After lunch, the church band did more hymns then Bob Hammon’s group entertained with beautiful music. Later recognition of church deacons: Past and present then roll call of previous pastors.

Brother Robert Roberts talked about How We Got Here.

Brother David Evans concluded the celebration with A Pastor’s Vision and Goals for the Future of the Church.

I spent the day on Tuesday with my sister,Violet Flair, and enjoyed getting to help spoil her new great grandson, Tony Lee Clark. He is sure a cutie.

On Thursday, I spent the day with my daughter, Becky Carter. We each got a pedicure then went out to eat.

Visitors in our home this week were Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Becky Carter, Beth Blackwood, David Evans, Dennis Spanbauer and his granddaughter, Abigail, Bill and Judy Bower.

Until next week Remember.