Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and a song for birthdays. We sang hymns then Margaret Rosseau sang a special.

Brother Roberts filled in today and brought the message from Psalm 33:12, 2 Chronicles 7:14, “Divine Intervention.”

Sunday, October 13th, we will be celebrating 125 years for the Walnut Grove Church, with an All Day Service. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, October 27th, we will be having a Hayride, starting at 4 PM.

Visitors in our home this week were Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Rusty and Becky Carter, Beth Blackwood, Mandy Logan and Jordan, Dustin and Darrell Logan.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister and I went to Silver Dollar City. We enjoyed the day together.

Until next week, Lord, I want to draw closer to You.