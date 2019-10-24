September Terrific Kids

SubmittedPhoto

Front row (left to right): Annabel Lakey, Kennidie Childress, Clint Jeanson, Kimber Stout, Reagan Ewing, Shaun Cook, Lexi Tate, Izzy Davidson, Blake Stewart. Second Row: Lyla Overcast, Zander Cardella, Lucy Ritter, Brooklyn Grigg, Bruce Haden, Abby Inman, Peyton Stevens. Third row: Chloe Loftin, Brian Horwath, Chase McFarlin, Tenley Dry, Garrett Ewing, Alexis Galloway, Miley Ludwig, Delilah Shea. Terrific Kids are chosen by their classroom teacher and the award is based upon character and behavior.