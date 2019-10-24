Senator Mike Cunningham

Have you noticed all the people “vaping” lately? If you’re like me, the phenomenon may have snuck up on you. Several years ago, I began seeing people sucking on odd-looking metal tubes and exhaling something that looked like steam. When I first inquired about this, I was told that vaping, or e-cigarettes, were a way to ween smokers from tobacco.

Electronic cigarettes, they said, administered the nicotine that smokers craved, without the harmful tobacco smoke.

It became clear rather quickly that there was more to vaping than smoking cessation. Suddenly, vaping became the rage with young people, despite the fact that it’s illegal for minors to purchase e-cigarettes or the chemical solutions that are consumed in the devices. Many young people who had never smoked traditional cigarettes began vaping as the latest cool thing to do in school. Yes, they are even vaping in school, in some cases.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the governor held a news conference to announce an executive order to combat e-cigarette use, particularly by minors. He called on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to join forces with the departments of Public Safety and Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a statewide campaign to “educate, warn and deter the use of vaping devices among Missouri’s youth” within the next 30 days.

In announcing the “Clear the Air” campaign, the governor directed these three agencies to review the available research on vaping, and tailor the prevention and education campaign to counter vaping industry marketing practices that target youth. He pledged the state’s support to the FDA and U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services as they seek to get to the bottom of an emerging crisis involving e-cigarette use.

Tobacco smoking has steadily declined over the years, but electronic cigarette use is rising. The 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed a 78 percent jump in e-cigarette use in 2018, compared to the year prior. In Missouri, the number of people under the age of 18 who admit to vaping has climbed steadily since 2014, when 19 percent of Missouri youth had used e-cigarettes. That number had increased to 26.9 percent by 2018.

Battery-powered electronic cigarettes use a small heating element to atomize a solution, or e-liquid. Vapors from e-cigarettes typically contain an aerosolized-form of nicotine, but some black-market e-liquids are laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. I believe young people, who understood tobacco is dangerous, were lured to vaping by fun flavors, enticing packaging and a hip, new high-tech image. They didn’t realize the dangers of vaping – or were misinformed that there were no risks. It turns out the dangers are real, and quite alarming.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there have been 1,080 lung-injury cases and 18 deaths related to vaping so far this year. In Missouri, as of Oct. 1, we’ve seen 22 cases of vaping-related illness, including one death. Researchers are struggling to sort out the sudden rash of respiratory conditions that all seem tied to e-cigarettes. Is it the flavoring additives, or some unknown chemical in these largely untested products? Or, are the various THC and CBD-based solutions to blame?

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect set-up for a health crisis. E-cigarettes hit the market with little to no public discussion about the risks and benefits. Somehow, the impression was created that the products were safe – no doubt, largely due to advertising campaigns that were not held to the same standards that apply to tobacco or other regulated products. And while the FDA bans the sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquid to minors, young people seem to have no difficulty obtaining the products.

The long-term consequences of vaping are not known, but the rash of deaths and close-calls seen in the nation’s emergency rooms sends an ominous warning. A big question, it seems, is what else is in the e-liquids that vapers take into their lungs. There’s little oversight of the vaping solution industry – most of the actual devices come from China – and new brands, products and labels appear nearly every day. This is a dangerous fad that is out of control.

The governor was right to direct Missouri state agencies to study the issue and begin an educational campaign to discourage the use of vaping products by young people. For now, adults are free to make their own determination whether vaping offers any benefit, but there should be no question that our children should not be using e-cigarettes. A public information campaign is a good first step. The governor suggested that the Legislature may want to consider other options when it reconvenes in January. I’ll be sure to keep you informed on any developments on that front.

