Senator Cunningham

Have you ever called a government office in search of an answer, only to get bounced from office to office without ever getting help? Or perhaps you’ve logged onto a state agency website and found the answer to every question except the one that addresses your own particular issue. Why does information have to be so elusive?

One state agency is trying to help. The Missouri Department of Revenue has created a mobile unit to bring the department’s experts out to where people live. DOR’s mobile unit will be in West Plains on Friday, Nov. 1, to answer questions citizens may have about taxes, driver’s licenses and other matters involving the Department of Revenue.

The mobile unit will set up at the Department of Social Services’ West Plains Resource Center at 3415 Division Drive, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Area residents can meet with DOR employees face-to-face to discuss matters relating to property tax credits, individual income tax returns, withholding forms, sales and use tax, motor vehicle titling and registration, REAL ID, driver’s license status and more. Department staff will not be able to conduct transactions from the mobile unit, but they will have access to DOR’s computer system and can answer specific questions individual Missourians may have.

I’m glad to see the Department of Revenue make an attempt to better serve Missourians. As long as most of us can remember, the department has relied on private contractors to issue driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registration services in rural areas. Residents who required information relating to other matters, such as individual income taxes or retail sales taxes, had to seek help online, over the phone or at one of six DOR Tax Assistance Centers around the state.

The West Plains visit is part of a three-month-long pilot program to evaluate the mobile unit concept. Howell County is the next-to-last stop on the mobile unit’s initial eight-county tour. If the department determines the pilot was a success, the unit may become a permanent resource.

I hope the mobile unit experiment goes well. The various agencies of our state government need to be reminded that Missouri is a big state and people – especially rural residents – often find it inconvenient to access their government. I understand that state resources are limited and it’s not practical to have full-time government offices in every small town, but maybe there are ways for state agencies to reach out to citizens.

Clearly, the Internet provides far better access to information than previous generations enjoyed. But not everyone is comfortable navigating complex government websites to find information. And let’s face it, internet access in rural areas is spotty at best. Besides, there’s no substitute for the personal touch. It’s so much easier to sort out complicated issues with a live person sitting across from you.

It remains to be seen whether the Department of Revenue’s mobile unit will live on, or whether it will inspire other agencies to look for creative ways to serve Missourians. Still, I appreciate the effort. It’s good to see an agency of Missouri state government attempt to be more responsive to the needs of our citizens.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. Although the Legislature has adjourned for 2019, I remain your senator throughout the year. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.