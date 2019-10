Seeking Bids

SURPLUS PROPERTY:

The Ava R-I School District is accepting sealed bids until Wednesday, October 16, 2019 for a 2002 Blue Bird 82 passenger bus with 172,399 miles – bids starting at $1000.00. Bids can be mailed to the Ava R-I School District PO Box 338 Ava, MO 65608 OR dropped off at the Administration Office Building at 507 North Spring Street.