Secretary of State’s Office to Convert to New Business Registration System, Will Be Closed Nov. 28 –– 29

JEFFERSON CITY — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced this week that all locations of the Secretary of State’s office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving as the Business Services Division implements a much-needed, modernized business registration system and converts millions of files to the new program.

Please check the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov for more details as they become available, or follow the office on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@MissouriSOS).