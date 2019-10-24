Most people would agree that there’s nothing more off putting than to come across dog droppings on the sidewalk when you are out for a walk, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

But, the town of Springfield, Missouri may have found a way to deal with the problem and it’s easier than using a troop of pooper-scoopers. The town put up a variety of clever flags reminding pet owners of their civic responsibility when taking their pooch for a walk. They read: Is this your turd? Cuz that’s absurd, this is a nudge to pick up the fudge and Scoop the Poop.