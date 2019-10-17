School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas, fruit juice, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 Apple turnover, peaches, fruit juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23. Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Mini cinnis, applesauce, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 25 No school.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Grilled cheese sandwich, turkey and cheese sandwich, Tony’s® pizza, taco salad, cornbread, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 BBQ rib on bun, roast beef melt, nacho munchable, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Texas pintos, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 Chicken patty, macaroni and cheese, ham and cheese roll up, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Chicken nuggets, ham and cheese sandwich, popcorn chicken muchable, strawberry chicken salad, Italina bread, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 25 No school.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Chili dog, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, noodle bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 Chedda-toni with Italian bread, cheeseburnger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, Greek wrap, pizza munchables, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Pepperoni calzone, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, lemon butter broccoli, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 25 No School.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Chili dog, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, noodle bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 Chedda-toni with Italian bread, cheesburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, BBQ rib and bun, salad bar, buffalo chicken wrap, cottager cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, refriend beans, frest fruit, cinnaomon apples, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, Greek wrap, pizza munchables, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Pepperoni calzone, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, lemon butter broccoli, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Friday Oct. 25 No School.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Waffles, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Biscuit, sausage patty, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 25 No School.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 21 Corn dog, mac & cheese, fries, baked beans, fresh veggies w/ranch, ice cream cup, fruit, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 Spaghetti w/meatballs and sauce, bread stick, salad w/ranch dressing, fruit, chocolate chip cookie, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 Chicken and noodles, grilled cheese, corn, no bake cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 25 No School.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Breakfast bake, juice and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Pancakes w/blueberry topping, bacon, juice and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice and milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
Menus were not available at press time.