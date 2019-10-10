School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Mini waffles, applesauce, fruit juice, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16. Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Mini cinnis, pineapple, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Sausage biscuit, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Chicken strips with Italian bread, turkey club wrap, ham and cheese roll up, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, roasted vegetables, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, nacho munchable, cheese pizza, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Chicken patty, glazed ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Cheeseburger, stromboli pinwheel, pizza munchables, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Super nachos, crispito, popcorn chicken munchable, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Meatball sub, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, peaches, milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Pizza quesadilla, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, Greek salad with focaccia bread, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Chicken patty, cheeseburger, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, club sandwich, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, mac and cheese bar, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Turkey and cheddar melt, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, corn dog, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac and cheese, fresh garden salad, buffalo cauliflower bites, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Fish and chips, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, South of the Border Bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Meatball sub, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, cottage cheese w/fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Pizza quesadilla, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, Greek salad with focaccia bread, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, corn dog, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, club sandwich, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, mac and cheese bar, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Turkey and cheddar melt, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, corn dog, salad bar, crisply chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, buffalo cauliflower bites, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday Oct. 18 Fish and chips, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, South of the Border bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, Parmesan roased carrots, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Pancakes and sausage on a stick, syrup, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Cereal, Pop Tart, fruit juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 Chicken quesadilla, salsa, nachos w/cheese, refried beans, fruit and milk.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 BBQ rib sandwich, French fries, peas and carrots, cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Hot dog on bun, chips, oatmeal cookie, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Walking taco, salsa, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, nachos w/cheese, corn, fruit, milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Pizza, salad, corn, banana, brownie, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Breakfast bake, juice and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Pancakes w/blueberry topping, bacon, juice and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 14 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 Pulled pork sandwich, cheesy broccoli, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 Chicken bacon pasta, green beans, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 Taco crunch, salad bar, refried beans, fruit and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 18 Pizza, vegetable medley, fruit bar, milk.