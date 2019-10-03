School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9. Mini cinnis, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Cereal with yogurt, applesauce, fruit juice, milk.
- Friday, Oct. 11 Breakfast pizza, apple, fruit juice, and milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Tacos, ham and cheese calzone, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Corn dog, popcorn chicken wrap, Cobb salad, blueerry muffin, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 11 Tony’s® pizza, sloppy Joe, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Chicken pizza sandwich, cheeseburger, corn dog, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 Chicken patty with hot roll, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, gyro bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Chicken tacos, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, peanut butter and jelly sandich with yogurt, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, egg salad sandewich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 11 Parmesan chicken sandwich, Tony’s® pizza, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, roasted veggie pita, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, and milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Chicken pizza sandwich, cheeseburger, corn dog, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 Chicken patty with hot roll, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar wrap with hot roll, gyro bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, galzed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Chicken tacos, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, egg salad sandwich, strawberry, cucumber, and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday Oct. 11 Parmesan chicken sandwich, Tony’s® pizza, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, roasted veggie pita, baked potato bar with foccacia bread, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, and milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 Breakfast pizza, yogurt cup, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Oct. 11 Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Oct. 7 No School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 Sloppy Joe on a burn, chips, pork and beans, fruit, and, milk.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, cobbler, ice cream, roll, and milk.
- Thursday, Oct. 10 Cashew chicken, egg roll, rice, carrots, pears, milk.
- Friday, Oct. 11 Cheeseburger, lettuce & tomato, French fries, fresh veggies, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
Menus were unavailable at press time.