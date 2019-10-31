School Breakfast & Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 Breakfast pizza, bananas, fruit juice, milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice, milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6. Mini cinnis, bananas, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Nov. 7 Cereal with yogurt, applesauce, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 Corn dog, Frito® pie, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches, milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Tacos, tangerine chicken with rice, nacho munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Chicken patty, fish sticks, turkey jack sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll, milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 Grilled cheese sandwich, BBQ beef on bun, buffalo chicken wrap, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Tony’s® pizza, turkey and cheese sandwich, chicken salad sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 Pig in a blanket, cheese pizza, jalapeño popper pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches, milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Tacos, Tony’s® pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Chicken patty with hot roll, Hawaiian pizza, taco pizza, chicken strips, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, club sandwich, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, and milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 BBQ chicken on bun, Tony’s® pizza, corn dog, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, gyro bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, applesauce, and milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Chipotle chicken w/avocado, extreme cheese pizza, corn dog, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Greek wrap, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice & milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Sausage, egg & cheese biscuit, fruit, juice & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice & milk. .
- Thursday, Nov. 7 Sausage biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit, juice & milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 Chicken patty on a bun, slice cheese, chips, baked beans, fruit & milk..
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Beanie Wienies, peanut butter and syrup sandwich, fruit, juice & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, cobbler, ice cream cup, roll & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 Sloppy joe on a bun, French fries, pork & beans, fruit, & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Hot dog on a bun, chips, rice krispie treat, fruit & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 No School.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Pumpkin spice pancakes, bacon, juice, & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Cheesy scrambled eggs, hash browns, juice, & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 4 No School.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 Sloppy Joe, tater tots side salad, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 Taco bar/refried beans, taco fixings, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 Pizza, side salad, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Nov. 8 Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.