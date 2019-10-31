SBA Small Business Lending Reflects Strong Economic Trends

SBA FY19 total loan volume reaches over $28 billion with more than 63,000 approved loans

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced FY19 lending numbers showing that it guaranteed over $28 billion to entrepreneurs that otherwise would not have access to capital to start, grow, or expand their small businesses.

“A strong economy is powering America’s 30 million small businesses, and the SBA’s FY19 numbers bear that out,” SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton said. “When the economy is doing well, 7(a) lenders are more willing to provide capital without the need for a federal loan guarantee. Our 504 and Microloan programs continued to grow from last year, as all of these loans are designed to create jobs and grow all small businesses in communities across the country. We continue to be proud that the SBA is here to help America start, grow, and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

In FY19, SBA’s flagship 7(a) loan program made approximately 52,000 7(a) loans totaling $23.17 billion. The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 6,000 loans made for a total dollar amount of more than $4.9 billion.

“With a strong economy and historically solid small business optimism, we know that 7(a) lenders are making loans conventionally without the SBA guarantee. We also saw a 4.3% growth in the 504 loan program due to the longer term and low fixed interest rate that the product provides to small businesses,” said Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access William Manger. “We are also proud that our Microloan program had another record year with a nearly 7.5% increase in small business lending.”

In FY19, there was significant growth of dollars lent in the SBA’s Microloan program, with more than 5,500 loans approved for nearly $81.5 million.

In addition to the strong lending numbers, the SBA continues to innovate and improve processes by leveraging enhanced technologies. Lender Match is an SBA technology platform that gives entrepreneurs the ability to complete a quick online form, without registration or cost to the user to connect with an SBA-approved lender within 48 hours. To date, Lender Match has generated 4.4 million leads on behalf of small businesses to our lenders, and lenders have contacted more than 230,000 unique borrowers with financing options.

For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance, and other services, visit www.sba.gov.