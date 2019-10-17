Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Aaron Humbyrd followed by the devotional reading from Proverbs 3. Happy birthday was sung to Aaron Humbyrd. The offertory prayer was prayed by Kevin Hodges as he and Daniel Wilson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Our youth, LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs.

Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 9. We were dismissed in prayer by Dwight Wilson. After the morning service, our monthly fellowship dinner was held to honor birthdays and anniversaries for October.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 27 & 28. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.