Rosemary (Harlan) Whelchel

Rosemary Whelchel, 75, formerly of Hanna City, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Joseph Todd (Kathy) Mangan of Stuart, Florida and Holly (Ed) Chase of Tequesta, Florida; brother, Richard Harlan (Debbie) of Republic, Missouri; and several grand dogs. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 41 years, Robert (Bob) Whelchel; and her beloved dog, Patches.

Rosemary was born on April 1, 1944, in Ava, Missouri to Dr. Clifton (C.E.) and Jacqueline Harlan.

She was a resident of Hanna City for 50 years, where she raised her family and enjoyed a career as a real estate broker and instructor. She worked with Century 21 Lincoln National Realty in East Peoria for many years. Rosemary cherished lifelong friendships and yearly get togethers of a small group of friends from grade school. She enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with Bob and their many friends. She was also a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.

A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Information will be updated at www.dignitymemorial.com.