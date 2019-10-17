Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Oct. 14 – Hello everyone. Well, the big frost we had last week pretty well took care of what was left of my garden. I did figure out how to protect my bell pepper plants with a huge piece of plastic, but even at that they looked a little shook up when I removed their cover early the next morning. They were the only plants that were still bearing their fruit so I thought it worth the effort to try and protect them from the harsh weather.

The Worship service at Red Bank began with Jake Hampton leading the congregation in the singing hymns. Jake also asked for any special announcements. We were reminded that our monthly Praise Night program will be next Sunday evening beginning at 7:00. It was announced that there would be a special Deacon Ordination service held that afternoon at the First Southern Baptist Church of Ava. Everyone was encouraged to attend.

Gary Lirley gave the morning welcome and introduced our guest speaker, Brother Ted Francis and his wife, Debbie. A time for prayer requests was given and prayer was offered on behalf of each request. Singing special music were Eloise Hallmark and Jeane Huff and Jake Hampton who sang as a duet. I forgot to mention in last week’s article that Jeane Huff gave a birthday, mission offering in honor of her son, David Hampton’s birthday.

Brother Francis chose the tenth chapter of John as basis for the morning message. To begin with, Brother Francis told about an artist friend of his who wanted to paint a picture for him and asked him to name the subject he wished to be painted. After thinking about this, he finally decided that an opened door was to be painted on the canvas. When later asked why he chose a door to be painted, he said that the door was a reminder that Jesus is the door to Salvation. In the Scripture mentioned above, Jesus used a parable to help the Pharisees understand what His relationship was with God. Referring to them as sheep and to Himself as the shepherd Jesus said in verses 7 and 9, “—, Verily verily I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep. (Vs.9) I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved and shall go in and out, and find pasture.” He went on to say in verses 14-15, “I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine. As the Father knoweth me, even so know I the Father: and I lay down my life for the sheep. More importantly, in verse 30 Jesus makes this statement, “I and my Father are one. The question is: How important is Jesus in our lives? Is He our Shepherd, our Lord and Master or do we follow some other voice that might lead us in doing wrong and even using His name as a trash word?

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were, Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. While Gary and I were visiting Maxine, the Douglas County Herald was delivered to her so we all started reading and discussing it together. Maxine also showed Gary and me a nice card that she had received from her sister-in-law, Rowena Hall. Jeane likes to set and style her mother’s hair and take care of other chores during her visits with Maxine. A lot of visiting goes on with her mom too while she is doing all this. Ralph enjoys having breakfast with Maxine on Saturday’s and teasing her about something or other, if he can get by with it. He said that she is too sharp to let him get by with teasing her very much.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. In reference to using Jesus or God our Father’s name as a trash word. “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain” (Exodus 20:7 and Matthew 5: 34-37).