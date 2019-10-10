Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Oct. 7 – Hello everyone. The weather outside is delightful! This cooler weather is helpful in catching up on chores that have had to wait because of the extreme heat we have been experiencing lately. My problem is that I work slower than I used to so it may be Christmas before any real progress begins to show.

The Worship service at Red Bank began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed everyone. For announcements, a letter from our association’s Camp Coordinator was read asking each church for donations to replace 40 mattresses in one of our two camp dorm buildings. Mattresses for the other dorm building has already been replaced through donations. Thank God for generous people. A time for prayer request was provided. Prayer was then offered for each request. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

Text for the morning message was taken from I Thessalonians 4: 3-12. Gary began by stating that rules are important to keep order in all our lives. He said that without a set of basic rules to live by, all our lives would be overcome with total chaos. The Apostle Paul’s first letter to the young, Thessalonian Church that he had been so lovingly nurturing was written to remind them of God’s rules for those who claimed to be His Children. They were to love one another, be honorable in all things, mind their own business, work with their own hands and never be found defrauding his brother in any manner. Paul also warned each one to abstain from any form of fornication that may be the result of sinful lust in their heart and mind. As Paul said in verse 7, “For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness.”

Another one of our Church members and good neighbor passed to her heavenly home last week. We got word last Thursday that Kathleen Loyd left this world on October 1st for the one that God promised her. Her funeral was set for Saturday, October 5th, at 10:00 am. Gary and I and Jeane Huff attended the service that was held at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. It was well attended. Just about everyone knew Kathleen. She was mother to a wonderful family who was at her side as she quietly passed away. Our heartfelt condolence to each of them.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine’s hip has been hurting her lately so an x ray was ordered to see if anything was wrong with the place where her broken hip was mended with rods and several screws. Sometimes those screws can loosen and cause a lot of pain. Even through her pain, Maxine always enjoys visiting with her company. One has to ask her specifically to find out if she is suffering any pain because she never lets on to that fact. I know she would appreciate your prayers in her behalf. Gary and I received a phone call from her daughter, Judy Smith, to ask about her mother. She lives too far away to visit her mother very often. She does try to write letters to Maxine and let her know how she and her family members are doing. I know that is a comfort to Maxine.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Let’s remember to be Christ-like and a great example before others.