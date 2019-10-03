Recognizing Sponsors

Sheldon Shaver, Senior Vice President of Town & Country Bank in Ava, is show above left receiving a plaque from Steve Adams in recognition of the bank’s support of the Tri County Youth Horse Show held on August 3 this year. Below left is Kenny Clouse with Ava Building Supply, who was also recognized for sponsorship of the show. The event is held at the Ava Saddle Club each year, and this year in 2019, 50 youths participated in multiple categories which showcase horsemanship and skill. The competition is for youths 6-18 years old. Adams is one of the organizers of the event.

Related