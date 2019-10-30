Quilt of Valor Presentation Ceremony To Be Held November 3 at General Baptist Activity Center

Twenty-two veterans of war will be receiving a Quilt of Valor made by members of the local Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2:00 p.m. at the Ava General Baptist Church Activity Center, 213 E. Webster Avenue. The quilts, while all different in style and fabric, meet the very stringent and detailed standards of excellence of the Quilts of Valor Organization.

The organization initially started in 2003 by founder Catherine Roberts while her son was serving in Iraq. The first award was made later that year to a man recuperating at Walter Reed Hospital. The young man had lost his leg while serving in Iraq.

From that very small beginning, the organization has grown as the movement spread across the country. At this time, people from every state have contributed and delivered more than 231,218 Quilts of Valor, and more than 22,000 have been delivered in 2019 alone.

The original focus was given as “service members wounded in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts”, but by 2009, the policies were changed to include any warrior touched by war.

Today, the mission statement is cited as “The mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

The members of the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild encourage the public to attend this event, as it is a meaningful ceremony.