Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

October 25 – Hello again, dear people. There’s a nip in the air this fall day. It was down to 30 the last time I looked at the temp. I think it’s only gonna be in the forties today and get down to the twenties some nights. It’s almost Halloween and that’s what happens – frightful weather.

We’ve never had any trick-or-treaters here yet, but I’ve been seeing some young kids out here playing lately so we may have some this year. But that’s okay. I don’t really like Halloween myself because of the devils, witches and all that. It seems too much like we’re worshiping them, but I know that’s not what it’s supposed to mean and I know the kids enjoy getting the candy.

On Monday Walt’s nurse came. Right after that Meals on Wheels brought our lunch. Then after that the “bug man” came to spray, as they do once a month. I told him I killed a spider in the bathroom so he sprayed all the spider webs outside on all the buildings. The landlord came with him to check on the bathroom stool to see if it was still tight after he tightened it the Thursday before. It was still tight.

Tuesday we got our meals and a lady came to help with the housework and run errands for us.

On Wednesday I went with Berta and Walt back to Iowa City to the Veteran’s Clinic for more tests. It made 3 times this months. They ask him all kinds of questions to check his memory, only this time they did a CAT scan. I had a message on my answering machine when I got home. They said he does have Dementia, but no sign of strokes or anything else.

Otherwise he’s healthy at 89. He’s got C.O.P.D., but they said he doesn’t have to use his inhaler unless he needs it. So I said he may outlive the rest of us. He has another appointment back there in December to get him fitted for hearing aids. His sister Cora in Genesio, IL had planned on visiting us yesterday but she called and said she had been sick the night before and didn’t get much sleep. So I guess she will come at a later date.

I guess the Meals on Wheels was the only company we had on Thursday. We sure enjoy getting the meals.

I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. SO take care of yourselves and each other.