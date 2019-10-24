Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Hello again. Just a little bit about wht’s going on in my neck of the woods – which is not much. Which is good I guess.

We had a bad day Friday with cloudy, cold, and high winds all day. Blowing those autumn leaves all over the place. Then more clouds and cold Saturday and Sunday. Today the good ol’ sun is back out and kind of cheers a person up some.

On Friday, Walt’s daughter Roberta came out from East Moline, IL and took him to Iowa City for some tests and I stayed home to try to get a neighbor to take me to the store for some of my meds that were ready and some things. I couldn’t reach her by phone and I decided it was too windy to be out anway unless you had to be. Berta called me before they got back and wanted me to get ready to go eat with them. So I did and we ate at a buffet. We hadn’t eaten there for a while so it was pretty good. Then I asked Berta to take me out to pick-up my meds and a few things. When I got there they were good for another year. We usually get it in Sept., but better late than never as they say.

Yesterday, Berta, Denny, and Walt’s son Randy were here to see Walt. We hadn’t seen Randy for quite a while so we were glad to see him. He was on a trip in his semi and parked it at the big Iowa truck stop at Walcott and rode on out here with Berta and Denny. He said he plans to retire in about 3 years. So I’m glad for him about that. He lives in Arkansas so I don’t know if we will get to see him and Laura anymore often or not.

My daughter Anita has a bad case of sinus infection, but she’s still been taking us some places and helping us out in different ways. So has grandson Jared and wife Carrie. I sure do appreciate them and all they do for me. I don’t know what I’d do without them.

Jared said he would come up here sometime and do some things to my guitar so it doesn’t crack and so it survives the winter. That’s good to know, because I didn’t know you were supposed to do those things to a guitar. I’ve had it around forty years now and it still sounds good, I’ve lived here at the apartment six years now and haven’t played it any so I hope to start playing it again. I’ll probably wait until Jared conditions it.

Walt’s sister Cora called yesterday and she’s going to try to come and see us on Thursday of next week. Right now I don’t think we have any appointments then and hope we don’t get any.

I think the last time we saw Cora was at her husband’s funeral and she said that has been seven years. How time does fly.

We haven’t talked to Frank Dee for a while so we should call him. We just put off doing things like that.

I talked to my neighbor this morning and she said she had changed her phone number is why I couldn’t reach her.

So she gave me her new number and said she will take me some places I need to go so that cheered me up.

Granddaughter Lisa’s baby shower is Saturday so I will see if she can take me to that. (See if Lori can). The last time I saw Lisa was at Zoie’s graduation party and that’s been a while. Lisa and Joe’s baby is due in December. It’s a little boy. I think I wrote about that before. We are all excited about that. And of course we hope everything goes well for her, and the baby. This will be Joe’s first baby so I’m sure he’s beyond excited. He will make an excellent father. I would like to say Hello to all of our friends and loved ones living in Missouri and other places. So–

I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other and bye bye for now.