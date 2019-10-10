Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

9-27 – Well, what shall we write about today? The weather? Not much news there. We’ve been having beautiful fall weather with sunshine and a cool breeze. Today is rainy and supposed to be the same for the next week or so. But of course it is fall and fall weather. I just hope the farmers have got most of their crops gathered. They had trouble getting them planted because of all the rain this spring.

A county nurse came to visit Walt yesterday and she signed us up for Meals on Wheels. I never got it before and we got it today and I really did enjoy it. She signed us up to get weather warnings on my cell phone and someone to help with housework, because he’s a veteran and also to get groceries for us because we don’t have any transportation right now anyway. They said they can’t take me to the store, but we can make a list and they will get it for us.

Walt’s daughter said she’s going to sell his car so I guess we won’t ever have any transportation again. Things like that happen when you get older. Somone will take him to his apointments here in town, but they won’t take me because I’m not a veteran. So I guess I’ll have to start riding the City bus. I’ve never done that before, but I guess it will be better than walking. I might do some of that too. I don’t know what I’ll do about my appointments out of town – mostly in Muscatine. But I guess things will work out somehow. I hope.

I guess everybody has their own problems.

Walt’s daughter, Berta and Denny came out here and brought him a walker. He doesn’t need it right now, but she thought he might need it when he has to walk a ways from the parking lots to his appointments.

Great Grandson Jacob, Cloey and River came to visit again and I sent a lot of stuff back with them to donate and gave them some stuff to keep. The landlady left a threatening notice in my door and said she hadn’t seen where I was getting rid of anymore stuff and gave me one week’s notice. She hadn’t been in here to see what I got rid of or what I had left and besides, she’s only here two days a week, so she doesn’t know what I’m doing the other 5 days. She’s been getting bad with other renters too. One neighbor had to get rid of his computer, computer desk and I don’t know what else because she was after him to get rid of stuff. So Anita, Jared and Carrie came up here and Antia brought her car and took me to get more of those tote boxes, then Jared brought his pick up and they loaded up a bunch more stuff and took it to the storage shed. I am so grateful to them. They have helped me so much, I just don’t know what I would have done without them. And they’re not judgmental either. And they wouldn’t take anything for gas money. Jared said, “We do it because we love you.” How sweet is that? They are good Christian people.

The landlady was here one day and I asked her to look in each room and see if it was OK and she said it was. I told her I never lived this way before and everything Walt and I own in this world was in this apartment. Everyone I’ve talked to (except the ones who have been judgmental) has said they never heard of anything like this before. The nurse was going to call the landlady and tell her I was going to have help now. And she said if she gives me any more trouble to let her know. A new renter said her kitten had fleas and she had to either get rid of it or move. So I’m not the only one. Also, someone bought these apartments and they’re going to raise our rent. Of course. And so it goes –

Walt’s sister Hazel that lives in Michigan called Sunday. She’s really been good about calling every week or every other week. We haven’t talked to Frank Dee for awhile. We should call him and keep in touch.

Well I guess I’ve whined enough for one time. I’ll wait and whine some more the next time.

Time to say, I trust you, Jesus and I believe in angels.

So take care of yourselves and each other and bye bye for now –