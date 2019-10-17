Produce Safety Training Offered for Vegetable, Fruit Growers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fruit and vegetable growers can meet training requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule at workshops in November through January at several locations in Missouri.

Workshops are set for Nov. 13 in Barnett; Dec. 4 in Waverly and Jan. 9, 2020, in St. Joseph at the Great Plains Growers Conference.

FSMA includes standards related to water quality, use of manure and compost, and worker health and hygiene, said Londa Nwadike, consumer food safety specialist with University of Missouri Extension and Kansas State Research and Extension. The standards are intended to reduce the risk of contamination from E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella and other disease-causing microbes.

“Because some produce is not cooked before eating, it’s essential that anyone handling fresh fruit and vegetables along the grower-to-consumer chain use the best practices possible to ensure safety,” Nwadike said.

Farms subject to the FSMA Produce Safety Rule must have at least one supervisor who has successfully complete specific training requirements.

Participants will receive a training certificate and a PSA Training Manual.

For questions, contact Nwadike at 816-482-5860 or Patrick Byers at 417-859-2044.

Workshops are funded and supported by Missouri Department of Agriculture Produce Safety Program, which helps keep registration costs to only $20 per person.