Pork Industry Interns Wanted

Pork Assn. continues internship program, calls for applicants.

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– Internship programs are a great opportunity for college students to make contacts and gain experience while still in school. One such opportunity is with the Missouri Pork Association and their internship program.

The program allows students to obtain training in a real world setting to develop personal, organizational and public relations skills and experiences. A variety of duties are assigned to each intern-all with differing levels of responsibility. The MPA Internship Program offers a spring, summer and fall internship to those who have completed at least two years (four semesters) of college courses. The summer position is full time. The spring and fall positions work approximately 15 hours per week, making it a great way for students to work while attending school.

Compensation schedules are in line with other comparable programs. The deadline for applications and three letters of recommendation is November 1, 2019.

Internship Goals and Objectives

Following is a brief list of activities for each internship. Additional projects may be assigned.

Spring – manage the Missouri Pork Expo live and silent auction; assist with In the Show Ring Scavenger Hunt; attend Working Women’s Survival Show in St. Louis; assist with MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit Benefit Auction; and participate in Taste of Elegance events.

Summer – attend World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa; manage the Missouri Pork Institute, Swine Health Symposium and Missouri Pork Classic Golf Tournament; and attend Missouri State Fair events.

Fall – assist in membership drive and educational events; research and write articles for annual magazine; plan activities for October Pork Month; plan Swine Institute and assist with FFA Pork Speaking Contest.

To learn more about the MPA Internship Program, or to complete an application, visit http://www.mopork.com/youth/MPA-internship-program/. You may also contact Diane Slater, director of communications, at (573) 445-8375 or send an e-mail to diane@mopork.com.

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state’s pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com, or call the Missouri Pork Association office at (573) 445-8375.