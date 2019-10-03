Officer-Involved Shooting Sept. 29 in Mountain View

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting the Mountain View Police Department with a shooting investigation involving one of their officers.

According to the report, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, an officer with the Mountain View Police Department initiated a pursuit with a vehicle in Mountain View. The pursuit concluded after the pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, the officer drove up on the suspect vehicle sitting in a ditch on Howell County Road 3080, west of Mountain View. The officer approached the vehicle on foot and contacted the driver. The driver reportedly backed the vehicle out of the ditch into a private drive, then sped toward the officer. The Mountain View officer discharged his duty weapon fatally wounding the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

The deceased person is identified as Angela Louise Perkins, 38, of Cotter, Arkansas.