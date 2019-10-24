October Terrific Kids

Submitted Photo
The Ava Elementary School Terrific Kids for October are: Front row (left to right): Garrett Churchill, Cutter Isaacs, Aurora Tetrick, Jensen Wallace, Ford Young(absent), Edward Welch, Payton McDowell, Colt Little, Sophia Baldwin. Second Row: Rhett Bohnenkamp, Aubrey James(absent), Amelia Gompf, Bryson Hunter, Ella Loftis, Elayna Carpenter, Greyson Vacarro, Tripp Caudill.Third Row: Abby Campbell, Kilila Miller, Cole Heinlein, Parker Smith, Owen Welch, Bella Anglani, Lydia Cunningham.