The Ava Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), will hold the annual stock holders’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 5th, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., in the Lion’s Club Building, 309 N. Jefferson St., Ava, MO 65608. All stock holders are encouraged to attend. For information, call Dale Davis, 417-683-1988.

President: Dale Davis

Vice President: Scott Fleetwood

Secretary: Joe Corum

Treasurer: Doran Coberly