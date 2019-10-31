Newborns in Need Sleepers In September Receives Amazing Donations, Community Support

The Southwest Missouri Chapter of Newborns in Need (NIN) appreciates everyone who donated sleepers for babies. NIN received an amazing amount of donations.

“We were overwhelmed with the generosity of our community,” said Patty Shull, NIN Chapter president. “One of our greatest joys comes from sharing what we have with those less fortunate. We cannot begin to tell you how much all of these items will be appreciated by the families that will receive them.”

The “Sleepers in September” program is over for this year, but the county Health Department accepts donations of new and gently-used baby gear all year long.

NIN is always looking for volunteers to help and you do not have to know how to sew. There is something for everyone to do. The need is great and the work is rewarding for all.

Please consider giving a small portion of your time and talent to this worthwhile cause. Contact Patty Shull 417-741-7516 or swmo@newbornsinneed.org