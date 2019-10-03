MTN. GROVE – For the 76th consecutive year, millions of 4-H youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12.

Inspire Kids to Do is this year’s 4-H week theme. “This is a very fitting theme as youth have so many 4-H project options to choose from to help them find things they love. Many outstanding qualities emerge because of 4-H. Confidence, creativity, curiosity, and compassion are all positive youth development characteristics that have been proven to increase with 4-H involvement. 4-H is involved in many parts of the community and gives every child a place where they can belong” County Engagement Specialist in Youth Development, Janice Weddle, says.

“In my region of Texas, Webster, and Wright counties, 1,230 4-H youth and 147 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H,” said Weddle. “This is important for our community because research tells us that youth involved in 4-H are more likely to be successful, contributing members of their communities as adults.”

Missouri 4-H is a community of more than 100,000 youth from across the state learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Members learn by doing under the guidance of adult volunteers who teach projects ranging from aerospace and arts to veterinary science and sport fishing. Clubs also involve children and teens in community service, camping and educational trips. Research has shown that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs in their free time.

Our regional 4-H program offers projects like shooting sports, horses, cake decorating, photography, LEGO robotics, and many others.

For more information on joining or volunteering with the local 4-H program, contact County Engagement Specialist in Youth Development, Janice Weddle, at the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-349-4134 or via email at weddlejd@missouri.edu.