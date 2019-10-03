Narrows Interpretive Day Planned for October 5th 

DONIPHAN, Mo. – The Eleven Point Ranger District of the Mark Twain National Forest is inviting the public to an event at the scenic and historic Narrows and Morgan Springs Recreation Areas.

On Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., presenters will be discussing the historical significance of the area related to its Native American sites and its historic milling operations at Thomasson Mill which was operated as B.B. Morgan’s aquaculture business with private camping and picnicking sites.

This event will demonstrate the areas importance to the Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River system and its springs which feed the river system. Blue Springs, the largest of these springs, releases up to 70 million gallons a day of crisp, 58-degree water into the Eleven Point River with the remaining three springs, Jones, Sullivan and Morgan, releasing an additional 70 million gallons a day.

Transportation to the site will be provided by the Forest Service using shuttles from the 142 Access adjacent to the Narrows. Shuttle service will begin at 10:00 am. Water will be provided however, we encourage the public to bring a sack lunch. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

For more information on and directions to the Highway 142 River Access (Narrows), visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21706, or reach the Eleven Point Ranger District at 573-996-2153.