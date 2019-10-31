Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

A surprise 40th anniversary celebration for Jesse & Cheryl Paxton was held Saturday afternoon, October 19, in Cardwell Cafeteria. Since this was a 40th (“ruby”) anniversary, the decorating theme was red tractors. Relatives from Alaska and Iowa were present at the event which was hosted by Justin, Sheri & Alexis Stanbery and Alex & Dana Fourman.

During the Sunday morning worship service, Jennifer Brooks and Dana Fourman sang a duet.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Precepts of Prayer” from Matthew 7:7. Ask, and it shall be given unto you; seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you.

Dependent precept: asking for wisdom without wavering, wandering, or self-wanting.

Diligent precept: seek with candle, cleaning and care.

Duration precept: knock fervently, frequently, and faithfully.

Heidi Query played her violin for the closing song.

Prayers in the Sunday evening service were led by Alex Fourman and Linda Murray. Co-pastor Cinda Thompson spoke on “Lessons from Galilee.” She told about several of Jesus’ miracles that happened on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, which is the main source of drinking water for all of Israel.

Jesse Paxton was the song leader for the Wednesday evening Missionary Meeting. Delbert Murray gave the announcements. Earnest Murray and James Cobb led in prayer. Norman Murry read the Scripture from Philippians 1:1-11. “Your fellowship in the gospel from the first day until now.” Cheryl Paxton gave a devotional on “The Blessing of Community.” Then she read mission reports from the Domincan Republic, Haiti, Moldova, Ukraine, Mexico, and Samaritan’s Purse.