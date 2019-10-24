Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The annual Fall Fund Raiser – A Chili Supper & Auction– at Mt. Zion Bible School was held on Friday evening, October 11. Those who helped set up the tables and chairs in the gym included Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Samuel Bruss, Austin Seewald, Cody Cook, Zen Rea, Alen & Dan Fourman.

Lilah Sherman directed the student ticket sales. The winners were Colin Fleming (29 tickets sold), Greyson Jones (20), and Landon Williams (14).

Serving began at 5 p.m., after Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. asked the blessing. Those serving the soups & desserts included Linda & Norman Murray, Barbara & Dennis Uhles, Katie Gondal, Roberta Bruss, Cinda Thompson, Lilah Sherman, Tracy Berry, and Tara Williams. In addition to eleven entries in the chili cook-off, Genessa Freeman made chicken noodle soup and Katie Gondal made potato soup. The cook-off winners were: Spicy category– Cinda Thompson (1st) & Tara Williams (2nd). Mild category– Tracy Berry(1st) & Cheryl (2nd).

The Silent Auction ended at 7 p.m. Genessa Freeman was the Emcee. Cheryl Paxton was the cashier; she was assisted by Dana Fourman and Sheena Mahan.

Those who helped clean up included Thomas, Roberta & Samuel Bruss; Norman & Linda Murray, Adam Freeman, Sheena Mahan, Thomas & Colin Felming.

In the Sunday morning worship service at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness), Jesse Paxton sang a solo. The ushers were James Cox & Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson’s sermon was entitled “Walking in Romans.” Walk in the steps of that faith of our father Abraham…We also should walk in newness of life…There is therefore no no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit…let us walk honestly. (Romans 4, 6, 8, & 13). Walk in submission. Walk in salvation. Walk after the Spirit. Walk in scrupulousness. The closing prayer was by Jeanette Cardin.

Prayers in the Sunday evening service were led by Debbie Cox & Dennis Uhles. Lilah Sherman sang the special song. Pastor Bob preached on “Prayer for Spiritual Progress” from Ephesian 1:7. That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom & revelation.

There were 3 visitors in the Wednesday evening service: Justin, Shari & Alexis Stanbery from Diamond, MO. Dana Fourman & Bryan Jones led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke of a “Prayer for Spritual Fullness” From Ephesians 3:14. That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man: that Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith…that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.