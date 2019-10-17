Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Oct. 14 – Mt. Zion Bible School had two days of vacation on Thursday and Friday Oct. 3-4. Six staff members attended the 50th anniversary A.C.E. Educators’ Convention in Tulsa, OK: Linda & Norman Murray, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, Lilah Sherman, and James Cobb.

Sunday morning ushers were Alex Fourman & James Cox. The special song was a vocal duet by Pasor Bob & Cinda Thompson. Then he preached on “The Rapture – Closer Than Ever – Are You Ready?” from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. “The Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” The attitude (hope), the argument, the appearing.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and John Dale led in prayer. The special music was a trumpet solo by Norman Murray. Co-pastor Cinda Thompson spoke on “Discerning the Times.” She talked about spiritual signs (scoffers), educational signs (evolution and relativism), political signs (the European Union), and Israel (the most agriculturally efficient land on earth.) The closing prayer was by Sheena Mahan.

Edith Johnson led in prayer for the Wed. evening service. Since this was the Jewish Day of Atonement, Pastor Bob gave an interesting lesson about “Yom Kippur.”

Recent Chapel speakers have included Darrell Swearengin (Even the Wind and Sea Obey Him) and Pastor Bob (Take Off Your Shoes – Respect and Temptation).

The first three students to join the “1,000 Club” for making a score of 100 on 10 tests were Elliot Jones (1st grade), Josiah Fleetwood (2nd grade), and Preston Akers (2nd grade).

On Tues., Oct. 8, Pastor Bob took eight students and two staff members to the “Passion Play” in Eureka Springs, AR. Those who went with him were James Cobb, Lilah Sherman, Cooper Murray, Samuel Bruss, Brenna Barton, Felicity and Jackson Berry, Landon Williams, Kylie Adams, and Delanie Petty.