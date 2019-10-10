MT. ZION – Barbara Uhles

Sept. 30 – Pastor Bob, Cinda, & Mary Thompson attended the Ministers’ Conference last Tuesday-Friday, at Lake Williamson near Carlinville, IL.

Visitors in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion included Dennis and Susie Hastings from Miami, OK; Charles, Asa, & McKenzie Murray from Bolivar, MO; Dr. Lee, Carmen, Bennett, & Ivonna Murray from Jackson, TN; Joann & Raul Rodriquez from Peru, South America. Lilah Sherman & Debbie Cox sang a duet.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “This Hour” from John 12:27-33. “What shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour…now is the judgement of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out. And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.” (1) The Verdict of This Hour – Judgement of character, commendation, condemnation. (2) The Victory of This Hour – A title restored, & a tyrant removed. (3) The Vision of This Hour – Universal sacrifice, Savior, & salvation.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Prayers were by James Cox & James Cobb. The special song was a duet by Alex & Dana Fourman. Pastor Bob’s lesson was from Ephesians 1:13-14. “After that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy spirit of promise, which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession.” Sealing signifies ownership, much like branding cattle.

In the Wed. evening prayer & praise service, there were testimonies by Jesse Paxton, Mary Thompson, Elliot Jones, & Brian Haynes. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was a continuation from Sunday night.

Mt. Zion Bible School observed “See You At the Pole” Wed. morning. Those who took part in the program were James Cobb, Norman Murray, Lilah Sherman, Landon Williams, Austin Seewald, & Cooper Murray.

Oct. 7 – On Tues., Oct. 1, Dana Fourman taught the second month Biblical World View Class. She emphasized the six literal 24-hour days of Creation and a young earth that is approximatey 6,000 years old.

Visitors in the Sunday morning service included our former pastor and his family: Tim, LaChelle & T.J. Brubeck, and Katie and Remington Rhoads, all from Delta, CO. Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached “The Lord Wrought” from 2 Samuel 23:8-12. “The Lord wrought a great victory that day.” When the first set of 3 of David’s mighty men were listed, each one was fighting alone. The name of each of these 3 heroes desribes God: an assuring God, an assistaing God, and an astonishing God.

That evening was the regular 5th Sunday Singspiration. When Brian Haynes gave the devotional, he said, “Christians are like Pumpkins.” They are picked and brought in. All dirt is washed off. God opens them up and scrapes out all the yucky stuff. They are carved with a new smiling face, and He puts His light inside for all the world to see.

There were vocal solos by Delbert Murray, Lilah Sherman, and Jesse Paxton. Vocal duets were by Bryan and Juliana Jones, and Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson. Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo, and Norman Murray played a pan-pipe solo. Jeanetta Cardin gave a reading. There were testimonies by Ron Arnold, Dennis Uhles, Mary Thompson, Donna Haynes and Edith Johnson. The closing prayer was by Linda Murray.

On Wed., Lilah Sherman awarded prizes to the students of Mt. Zion Bible School who won the coupon book sales contest. Landon Williams won 1st place ($10 for selling 50. Josiah Fleetwood won 2nd place ($8) for selling 45. And Julian Allen won 3rd place ($5) for selling 40.

Wed. was also a National Day of Prayer for President Trump.