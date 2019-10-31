Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a good service Sunday, with all our usual things, and prayer led by Brother Charles.

We had communion with Brother Charles reading the appropriate scriptures. It was a good service for those who partook of it.

Several in our community are traveling for tests and doctor appointments. We pray for all of these.

Bonita Winingham spent the weekend with her mother, Jewell Elliott. She returned home Sunday evening. Other family visited while she was here.

Harold and Kay Hutchison visited Lucille DeBerry Friday while Harold was seeing the eye doctor. They went back Monday to the specialist, accompanied by Kim and Dan Clements.