Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We began worship with our usual things, singing, pledges, prayers and thanksgiving. Brother Charles asked prayers for all the needs that we brought forth.

Brother Charles read excerpts from several scriptures, his thought being, Jesus Loves Even You. Have you ever wondered why Jesus loves us and why He wants us to be in heaven with Him?

After church Supt. Jewell presented Pastor Charles with a gift from the church to let him know how much we appreciate him.

Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora visited Jewell Elliott Saturday evening.

We have a new driver in our community, congrats to MaKayla Elliott.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains last week to visit with Doug, Kristy, Jadon and Kayley Lansdown.

The Lansdowns stopped by to see Paul Cox for awhile, on their way home.

James Elliott visited Jewell a couple of times over the weekend.

Pat Lansdown visited sister, Jeanne Cox, one day last week. They pooled their efforts and cleaned Jeanne’s yard.

Company for Harold and Kay Hutchison the past week was Dan and Kim, Morgan and Gabby and Bill Johnson.

Harold and Kay Hutchison visited sister, Lucille DeBerry, while in Springfield.