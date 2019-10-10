Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

After our pledges and singing, we shared things that were happening with our congregation, families and community. Fall seems to be welcome and giving us a break from the hot, hot weather.

Brother Charles asked the question, “Where is Jesus?” He used many scriptures as we wound our way through the New Testament books, beginning with the birth of baby, Jesus. From His home, to the Temple, the house of the high priest, Golgotha’s Hill, on the cross, to an empty tomb, and finally risen up into heaven at the right hand of God. What a journey! We had altar prayer after services.

Pat Lansdown visited her sister, Jeanne Cox, one day last week. Pat always enjoys playing with Lincoln, when he is there.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown attended Farm Fest last weekend and stopped by to share lunch with Paul. Good to hear he is feeling well.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison this past week were Dan, Kim and Morgan Clements.