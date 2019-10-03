Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Another good day for worship began with all the usual things, followed by many prayers for so many friends and loved ones. There are many needs across the board and many bereaved, continue to pray for all of these.

Brother Charles read John 11 for his sermon, God, where are you? He told a little bit about the poem, Footprints In The Sand, and used the story of Lazarus to go with it. Martha wanted to know why Jesus didn’t come when He knew her brother was about to die and the answer was, all for the glory of God. Brother Charles always has something interesting for us.

Mark and Sharyn Jones, of Salmon, Id., visited Jewell Elliott, Tuesday.

James and Tammy Elliott were visitors with Jewell, last Monday.

Jewell attended a birthday party in honor of MaKayla and Nora at Shaun and LeAnna’s.

Company for Harold and Kay Hutchison this past week was Dan and Kim Clements, Jeff and Kristy Tackett, from Joplin.