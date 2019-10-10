Model Railroad Show on Display at West Plains Fairgrounds

The West Plains Model Railroad Club currently has a display in the Harper Bldg. at the Ozark Regional Fairgrounds in West Plains, Mo. The show runs throughout the month of October.

The event is free to attend; donations are always welcome.

The show is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The West Plains Railroad Club has members ranging in age, from 8 to 80. The club is open to anyone with an interest in trains and model railroading.

For the show, each member builds their own 2-ft. x 4-ft. model train module that is connected to each of the other members modules. Each member builds their module with it’s own theme. The modules vary from cities, farms, medieval festivals, golf courses and camping, fishing and boating lodges to mountains with forests. The artistic quality of the modules is amazing, with buildings, hills, rocks, streams, and trees –– all hand made and hand painted.

This is a must see show for everyone, from artists and crafters to families with young children.