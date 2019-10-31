Missouri Water Resources Plan Meetings Nov. 6

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold public meetings to discuss Missouri’s Water Resources Plan, Nov. 6 at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, 1101 Riverside Drive in Jefferson City. Technical work groups will meet at 9 a.m., and an Interagency Task Force will meet at 1 p.m.

Additional information about the plan can be found online at dnr.mo.gov/mowaterplan.

Missouri water resources law requires the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to develop, maintain and periodically update a state water plan to ensure Missouri’s water needs will continue to be met.

Planning is critical to the future of Missouri’s water resources. The Missouri Water Resources Plan helps the state be better prepared and more resilient when faced with stresses on supply caused by drought and increasing demand. It is imperative that Missouri understand and prepare for our future water needs.

The department will complete the plan with the assistance of five technical workgroups organized by water plan topic:

Agricultural Needs Consumptive Needs Infrastructure Needs Non-Consumptive Needs Water Quality



These technical work groups provide guidance on technical analyses, give feedback on development of technical products, identify and prioritize water resources issues, and provide recommendations on how to address those issues. The efforts of the technical workgroups are integral to the development of the plan and their input will be reflected in the final Missouri Water Resources Plan. The technical workgroups have met quarterly during development of the plan and periodically report their findings and recommendations to the Interagency Task Force. The department expects to finalize the plan by the end of the year.

The Missouri Water Resources Plan is managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City and Little Rock Districts. Contractors include CDM Smith and the University of Missouri.