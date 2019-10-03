Missouri Press Recognizes Douglas County Herald

Herald Photo

Sue Curry Jones, publisher and editor of the Douglas County Herald, above right, was recently honored at the annual Missouri Press Association Convention held at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Kansas City, Sept. 26-28. During the Better Newspaper Contest Awards luncheon, Jones received honorable mention recognition in the Best Columnist – Serious category for three opinion pieces written in 2018 for the Douglas County Herald’s editorial column entitled The Snoop. Jones is shown above receiving the award from MPA Second Vice President Trevor Vernon of the Eldon Advertiser, Eldon, Missouri. This is the fourth writing recognition Jones has been honored to receive in the statewide newspaper competition which is sponsored by Missouri Press. Contest entries were judged by the Colorado Press Association.