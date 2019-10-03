Missouri Preservation Announces 2019 Places in Peril

Missouri Preservation recently announced their 2019 Places in Peril list.

Places in Peril is an annual list of endangered historic places in the state of Missouri. These places are nominated by concerned individuals and decided upon by a committee of preservation advocates.

Founded in 1976 as the Missouri Heritage Trust, Missouri Preservation has evolved into a respected grassroots network of individuals, organizations, and preservation commissions throughout Missouri. Missouri Preservation advocates for, educates about, and assists in the preservation of architectural and historic landmarks that embody Missouri’s unique heritage and sense of place.

This year’s list includes the following properties.

Alta Vista Christian Church – Kansas City, MO (Jackson County)

Kansas City, MO (Jackson County) Carter County Courthouse – Van Buren, MO (Carter County)

Van Buren, MO (Carter County) Galloway – Springfield (vicinity), MO (Greene County)

Springfield (vicinity), MO (Greene County) Hall of Waters – Excelsior Springs, MO (Clay County)

Excelsior Springs, MO (Clay County) Holloway House – Rolla, MO (Phelps County)

Rolla, MO (Phelps County) Katz Drugstores – Springfield, MO (Greene County); Kansas City, MO (Jackson County)

Springfield, MO (Greene County); Kansas City, MO (Jackson County) Second Baptist Church – St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City)

St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City) Shanley Building – Clayton, MO (St. Louis County)

Clayton, MO (St. Louis County) De Hodiamont House – St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City)

St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City) Sara Lou Café – St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City)

St. Louis, MO (St. Louis City) Westland Acres – Wildwood, MO (St. Louis County)

Wildwood, MO (St. Louis County) Capitol Avenue Historic District – Jefferson City, MO (Cole County)

Jefferson City, MO (Cole County) Emmaus Homes – Marthasville, MO (Warren County)

Marthasville, MO (Warren County) Land Reutilization Authority (LRA) Buildings in the City of St. Louis –Thousands of Potentially Historic Buildings

In addition to the published list of Places in Peril, Missouri Preservation has a “Watched Properties” list for places that have garnered attention but are still not out of the woods. That list includes:

The Barbagallo House – Kimmswick, MO (Jefferson County)

Kimmswick, MO (Jefferson County) The Burlington Northern Depot – Bethany, MO (Harrison County)

Bethany, MO (Harrison County) Kansas City Board of Education & Library Building – Kansas City, MO (Jackson County)

Kansas City, MO (Jackson County) Old Nevada Post Office Building – Nevada, MO (Vernon County)

Nevada, MO (Vernon County) Rte. 66 Gasconade River Bridge – Hazelgreen (vicinity), MO (Laclede County)

Hazelgreen (vicinity), MO (Laclede County) Starke-Meinershagen-Boeke Rural Historic District – Marthasville (vicinity), MO (Warren County)

Marthasville (vicinity), MO (Warren County) Vitt’s Mill – Union, MO (Franklin County)

Union, MO (Franklin County) Historic Resources at Missouri State Parks – Statewide

Statewide Former Lincoln School – Jackson, MO (Cape Girardeau County)

Jackson, MO (Cape Girardeau County) Henry Miller House – Bloomfield, MO (Stoddard County)

Bloomfield, MO (Stoddard County) The Russell Hotel – Charleston, MO (Mississippi County)