Missouri Pork Association Accepting Applications for Missy North Memorial Scholarship

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– The Missouri Pork Association is now accepting applications for the Missy North Memorial Scholarship. The winning candidate will receive a $2,500 scholarship to further their education in a swine related field.

The scholarship was created to honor the late Missy North, wife of Missouri pork producer Bob North. Missy loved raising hogs, and was very active in the industry. Bob and his family are making the scholarship available to a deserving student aspiring to play a role in the future of the pork industry.

Applicants must be an undergraduate student attending a two-year swine program in Missouri or a four-year College of Agriculture in Missouri, majoring in animal sciences or a related area, with plans to pursue a career in swine production management or a related field. Applicants must have completed at least 30 hours of college courses.

To apply, students must submit an online application, two letters of recommendation and academic transcripts no later than Friday, January 10, 2020. The scholarship will be awarded at the Missouri Pork Expo in Columbia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

For complete details and the online application, visit www.mopork.com/youth/missy-north-memorial-scholarship.

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state’s pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com , or call the Missouri Pork Association office at (573) 445-8375.