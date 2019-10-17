Missouri Arts Council To Present Free Workshop on Grants in Cape Girardeau

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15 — The Missouri Arts Council, the state agency supporting the arts for all Missourians, is presenting a free workshop on how to apply for its grants in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 22.

The two-hour workshop covers essential information on Missouri Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), including who is eligible to apply, what the Council funds, what grant programs are available, how the application and panel processes work, and how to prepare support materials.

The workshop is designed for Missouri-based and tax-exempt arts organizations that have never applied for Missouri Arts Council funding or that seek to improve their grant applications. (The Council does not fund individual artists.)

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. Registration in advance is preferred, but is not required. Registration is available on the Missouri Arts Council’s website, missouriartscouncil.org/grants.

For more information, contact Assistant Director Kathleen Morrissey, 314-340-7539, 866-407-4752 toll-free main line, or kathleen.morrissey@ltgov.mo.gov.