Missouri AG’s Office Commits St. Louis County Sexually Violent Predator

JEFFERSON CITY –– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has successfully committed a St. Louis County man as a sexually violent predator. On September 13, 2019, the Hon. Bruce Hilton found Stanley Williams, of St. Louis County, to be a sexually violent predator.

“The most important duty of the Attorney General’s Office is keeping Missourians safe. A huge component of that is ensuring that sexually violent predators are kept away from potential victims and are given the care and treatment they need, such that they are not able to re-offend. I’m proud of the work that the lawyers who work on sexually violent predator cases in my office do, and successfully committing Stanley Williams in this case is yet another example of that diligent work,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Williams has three prior convictions for forcible sexual conduct. Specifically, in 1983, Williams pled guilty to Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree and Stealing in the City of St. Louis. In 1993, Williams pled guilty to Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Felonious Restraint in St. Louis County. In 2004, Williams pled guilty to Attempted Forcible Rape in St. Louis County.

In all of Williams’ prior convictions, Williams approached women whom he did not know and physically and sexually assaulted them. Williams will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by AAGs Jennifer Szczucinski and Ted Bruce with the assistance of paralegal Rebecca Sullivan and investigator Carla Ramshead.

