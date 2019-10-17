Minor Accident In Ozark County on Columbus Day

A 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Shelby J. Summers, age 17, crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Suzuki XL7 driven by Patricia Bartlett, 28, on Monday, Oct. 14. Both drivers are from Bakersfield, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, damage was extensive to both vehicles, while injury to occupants was cited as minor or moderate. Bartlet, who had five juvenile passengers in her vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt; but according to the report, all of the juveniles were wearing seat belts.

The accident occurred at 3:25 p.m. on Highway EE, four miles west of Bakersfield, as Summers was traveling north, and Bartlett was southbound.

The accident was investigated by Trooper J. O. Prater.