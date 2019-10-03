Mini-Health Fair Oct. 7 at the Douglas County Health Department

The Douglas County Health Department is hosting a free mini-health fair on Monday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Douglas County residents are encouraged to stop by for A1C, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. Supplies are limited, so it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents are asked to allow 20-30 minutes per visit depending on turnout.

Feel free to contact the health department with any questions by calling 417-683-4174; ask to speak with Tina or Stephanie.

In addition to the mini-health fair, free car seat inspections will be offered as well.

Again, this event is a free service for Douglas County residents, but donations will be accepted.

The Douglas County Health Department is an equal opportunity employer and all services are offered on a non-discriminatory basis.