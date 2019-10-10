Marcia Jean Yonker, 72 years, 11 months, 29 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on September 30, 2019 at Cox South in Springfield, Mo, with family by her side.

Marcia was born October 1, 1946 in San Luis Obispo, California to Harold and Ruth (Riggs) Lefler.

Marcia and Larry Yonker were united in marriage on May 15, 1965 in Downey, California and to this union three children were born.

Marcia enjoyed collecting antiques, decorating, and taking care of her Shih Tzu Dogs.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia and Lea Rea.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Larry, three children, Tammy Jenkins, Steve Yonker and wife, Sheri, and Michael Yonker and wife Celia, ten grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Troy, Taylor, Tess, Tommy, Tylee, Ty, Caden and Caleb, four great-grandchildren, Aubree, Zaylee, Eden, and Lydia with Emmett on the way, one brother, Ron Lefler, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral services for Marcia were Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Arno Cemetery with burial to follow. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the Arno Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.