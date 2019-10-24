Looking for Local Honey?

The Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) has created a list and a map, showcasing where honey and honey products are for sale in Missouri.

To assist in finding local honey sources within Missouri, please visit www.mostatebeekeepers.org and click on ‘Local Honey.”

On the website, the MSBA offers a ‘local honey’ list of beekeepers from across the state who sell honey and honey-related products.

Beekeepers and MSBA members who would like to register for the Local Honey list, go to http://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-honey-form/ and fill out the form to apply. Once verified, the appropriate information will be added to the website list and map.